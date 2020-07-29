Mohun Bagan on NASDAQ’s Billboard on Club’s Foundation Day

Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan on Wednesday became the country's first sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboard in New York's Times Square, on its foundation day.

The Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to commemorate the team's IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when it beat East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first Indian club to end the British stranglehold on the tournament.

The 131-year-old club scaled new heights on Wednesday when the American stock exchange paid glowing tribute by displaying its logo and colours on its billboard holding special significance.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!" a statement said on Mohun Bagan's official Twitter account.