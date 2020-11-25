Pele, England, Ronaldo Lead Tributes After Maradona Passes Away

Argentine football great Diego Maradona breathed his last in Tigre after suffering a heart attack. One of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, Maradona won the most prestigious prize in 1986 when he led Argentina to the World Cup.

On 25 November he breathed his last leaving the sporting fraternity around the world in shock.

A much-loved person across the sporting world, Maradona is best remembered for his devastating abilities with the football.

From former teammates, to younger players who looked up to the great man, wishes and messages of shock poured in on social media.