Sports Min Sanctions Rs 4 Lakh for Novy Kapadia’s Medical Expenses
The Sports Ministry on Monday sanctioned Rs 4 lakh to eminent football commentator and historian Novy Kapadia towards his medical expenses, after it came to light that Kapadia is yet to get his pension from Delhi University, from where he retired as a professor after 40 years of service.
"Novy Kapadia has contributed to Indian sports for decades. When I got to know that his pension from Delhi University is pending and he is suffering from a rare auto-immune disease and needs urgent medical attention, we decided to give him immediate relief with this money. We are also following up with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure that his pension comes through soon," said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Kapadia has been given the financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. "The earlier guidelines of the fund to provide financial assistance were rather restrictive. We have now made amendments so that assistance can be extended to more people who have served in the area of sport. Kapadia is one of the first beneficiaries of the new guidelines," added the Sports Minister.
The Ministry is keen to assist other deserving sportspersons and those who have worked in the area of sport through this fund.
