Sports Min Sanctions Rs 4 Lakh for Novy Kapadia’s Medical Expenses

Kapadia has been given the financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. "The earlier guidelines of the fund to provide financial assistance were rather restrictive. We have now made amendments so that assistance can be extended to more people who have served in the area of sport. Kapadia is one of the first beneficiaries of the new guidelines," added the Sports Minister.

The Ministry is keen to assist other deserving sportspersons and those who have worked in the area of sport through this fund.