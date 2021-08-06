It's Messy in Barcelona, But Where Does Lionel Messi Stand?

The club has been riddled with financial problems under the previous management and knee jerk reactions in the transfer market have hurt them badly. Currently, the problems are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona’s biggest issue right now is related to their costs and wage bills which they need to reduce drastically to help the situation. La Liga president Javier Tebas had warned the club that they would not be allowed to register Messi's new deal if they were unable to reduce spending to comply with the league's financial fair play rules.

Barca's spending limit has been reduced from over 600 million euros to 347 million euros since the coronavirus pandemic, with further reductions expected to be imposed for the upcoming season, according to reports.

“..the losses are a lot more elevated than what we had expected. What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts means we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play and it means we couldn't fit in the first contract we had agreed to with Leo Messi," Laporta said.

In response, the club have failed to do much with big earners such as Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho, and Samuel Umtiti and have also failed to reach an agreement with some of the longer-serving players over wage cuts.

Laporta reiterated the stand from the statement on Thursday that La Liga regulations were in the way of Barcelona and Messi.

“In the Spanish La Liga we have to abide by the rules, we think they could be more flexible but that's not an excuse. We couldn't abide by it because of the inheritance we have. Leo deserves everything, he's proved he loves Barca, his roots are here at Barca. I'm sad but I'm convinced we've done the best we can for the club of Barcelona."

According to reports in AP, Messi was set to make about 70 million euros per year under his new Barcelona contract, but it was never signed.