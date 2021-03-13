Mumbai City FC Win 2-1 Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Clinch ISL Title

Mumbai City FC made their dominance count in the Indian Super League with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.

Mumbai are only the second team, after Bengaluru FC in 2018-19, to finish on top of the league and win the final in the same season.

Sergio Lobera's men made it two trophies in two weeks becoming just the second team to top the group phase and win the title. Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner after a Tiri own goal (29') had dragged Mumbai level. Bagan had earlier taken the lead through David Williams (18').