Indian Men’s Football Team Rises to 99th Spot in Latest FIFA Rankings

Indian men's football team climbed a rank in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday, to be placed in the 99th position.

The Blue Tigers are unbeaten in 2023 and have picked up three trophies winning the Hero Tri-Nation Cup, Hero Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in the calendar year.

"ᴡᴇ ᴍᴀʀᴄʜ ᴏɴ.. India climbed up to 99 in the latest official @FIFAcom world ranking #BlueTigers #IndianFootball," said the Indian football team in a tweet.