Lionel Messi's Coronation Ends the GOAT Debate

On the ball, he depended largely on his trickery — flicks, feints and the swivel of his hips. That’s how he could humiliate the 20-year-old Croatian defender, Josko Gvardiol, almost 15 years his junior, when he twisted and turned before laying off the ball into a surging Julian Alvarez. Or the infamous no-look pass that tore apart the Dutch defense. This wisdom wasn’t just acquired overnight but through unmatched experiences of a storied career.

Messi also metamorphosed into the supreme leader where he felt responsible for his teammates. There were moments when an ‘aggressive’ Messi took the attack to the opposition through brutal fouls while he didn’t shy away from confronting referees over a controversial decision. However, it never seemed that he transcended his team. Rather, he was playing the guardian angel.

But how far was this angel being accepted by his own countrymen?

By playing abroad, Messi always seemed to be a bit caught in no man’s land — insecure about his connection to Argentina while being alienated from his adopted home. He was both a hero and a stranger to his countrymen, a condition that was further aggravated by the fact that he was yet to win the biggest trophy of them all for his country.

But the final chapter of Messi’s World Cup epic probably repaired that relationship with his compatriots too as hordes of Argentineans continued to sing Muchachos — the unofficial anthem of Argentina in this World Cup — well into the night, thereby completing a fairytale ending and leaving a lasting legacy of the man, the myth and the master.