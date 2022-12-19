FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat France on Penalties To Win Third World Cup

Argentina dominated the match right from the first second, with France struggling to find any sort of a rhythm. After incessant pressure, the first goal eventually arrived in the 23rd minute, courtesy of a penalty.

Ousmane Dembele brought Angel Di Maria inside the box, and from 12 yards out, Lionel Messi made no mistakes in opening the scoring. Having found the opener, La Albiceleste added another to their tally via Di Marina in the 36th minute.

A swift counterattack saw Messi laying a pass for Alexis Mac Allister. The Brighton & Hove Albion attacker did well to show his selfless trait by finding Di Maria with a pass instead of going for glory himself, and with only goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to beat, the veteran made the scoreline 2-0.