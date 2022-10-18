Indian-Origin USA Player, Mia Bhuta Scripts History at FIFA U-17 Women’s WC 2022

Megan Rapinoe Congratulated Mia

Following the victory against India, Mia was congratulated on social media by Megan Rapinoe – the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning Australian football star.

“That was crazy. She's someone that I've always looked up to. She's an incredible player, so I look up to her for her abilities on the field. But off the field, she just seems like an even better person. I've never met her personally, but I've just seen how much she's done for the game and how much she speaks up on other matters that are important to her. So I also look up to her for those reasons,” Mia said about the incident.