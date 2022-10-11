FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India Start Campaign With 0-8 Defeat Against USA

USA, who came into the match having scored 58 goals and conceded only once during their CONCACAF qualifiers, played some free-flowing football and scored three more goals in the remainder of the first half.

A defensive lapse in the 24th minute by Indian goalkeeper Anjali Munda and defender Purnima Kumari saw Onyeka Gamero capitalise to score USA's third goal. The misery continued for India with a failed clearance in the 31st minute from Indian defenders falling to Rebimbas, who placed it neatly in the top corner.

Gisele Thompson made it 5-0 after beating the Indian goalkeeper with a left-footed shot in the 38th minute. At the end of the first half, the USA dominated 73 percent of possession and had seven shots on goal compared to none from India.