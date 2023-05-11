ADVERTISEMENT

Europa League 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Juventus vs Sevilla

The Europa League 2022-23 semifinal will be played tomorrow on Friday, 12 May.

 Juventus will square off against Sevilla in the first leg game of the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Sevilla defeated Manchester United in the quarterfinals while Juventus beat Sporting to reach the top four.

After becoming victorious in the Champions League in 1995-96 season,  Juventus has not won any European football trophy. Sevilla, on the other hand, perfumed better in the Manchester United quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League. The Manchester United was thrashed by 3-0 in the second leg of the quarter-final tie by the Spanish side.

Let's read about Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.

When Is the  Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League Semi-final Match?

The Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League Semi-final match will be played tomorrow on Friday, 12 May 2023.

Where Will Be the Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League Semi-final Match Played?

The Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League Semi-final match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

At What Time Will Be the Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League 2023 Semi-final Played?

The Europa League semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will be played at 12:30 am IST.

Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming

The live streaming of Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semi-final will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League 2023 Semi-final?

The Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League 2023 Semi-final will be live telecasted on the Sports network in India.

