Chelsea's Roman Abramovich Trying to Help Resolve Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine have already called for ceasefire before the peace talks in Belarus.
Ukraine have asked Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to help reach a peaceful solution with the Russia, the Russian billionaire’s spokesperson said. They further added that Abramovich had been trying to help ever since he had contacted.
The spokesperson further added, "Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement."
Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky has confirmed that the Chelsea owner is involved in attempting to reach a peaceful solution.
"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," Rodnyansky was quoted as saying by BBC.
"They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help. Abramovich has been trying to mobilize support for a peaceful resolution ever since.
"Although Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.
"If this will have an impact or not, I don't know, but I am in contact with [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky's staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts."
On Sunday, the Blues owner handed "stewardship" of Chelsea to the club foundation's trustees. However, in Abramovich's statement, there was no mention or condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich had said his decision was in the best interest of the club.
"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," said Abramovich in an official statement on Sunday.
"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."
Last week the Labour MP Chris Bryant said that Abramovich had been identified by the Home Office in 2019 as having links to the Russian state as well as to “corrupt activity and practices”. Quoting from a Home Office document, Bryant said that the UK should seize the Russian’s assets and bar him from owning Chelsea.
