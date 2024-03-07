ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Live Streaming: When & How To Watch Live Telecast in India?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League: Check live streaming and telecast details of the match here.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr will clash against Al Raed in Saudi Pro League game today on Thursday, 7 March 2024. The football match will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Al Nassr will be aiming to win this match anyhow after a disappointing defeat in their previous match Al Ain. The team is currently at position 2 in the Saudi Pro League Points Table with 53 points. The first spot is occupied by Al Hilal with 62 points.

Al Raed who is currently sitting at position 15 in the points table are just 2 points above the relegation zone, and need to win this match to secure their position. Out of 22 matches played so far, they have just won 5 games. Let us check out the Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When is the Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League Football Match?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match will be played today on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

Where is the the Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League Football Match?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match will be played today at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

When Will the Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League Football Match Start?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League Football Match?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on JioTV app.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of  Al Nassr vs Al Raed Saudi Pro League Football Match?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed football match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

