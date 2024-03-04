Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

The quarterfinals of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League will take place on Monday, 4 March. According to the latest details, UAE’s Al Ain will host Al Nassr in the first match at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Football fans across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to watch their favourite players in action. The Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League will be played soon. You should know the live streaming details in India.
Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for the Pro League game against Al Hazem, however, he is set to return for the AFC Champions League match. It is important to note that he has scored five goals in this edition. Fans are excited to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League 2024 on Monday.
Here are all the latest details about the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League. Read till the end to know the match date, time, and live streaming app in India for interested fans.
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 be played?
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 will take place today, Monday, 4 March.
All interested fans in India should note that the match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.
Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 take place?
As per the latest details, the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League will be played at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League in India?
The live broadcast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ain match on Monday will be available on the Sports18 Network channels. You can watch the live telecast at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24?
In India, you can watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ain match on the Fancode app and website. Stay tuned to know the latest updates about the highly-anticipated match.
