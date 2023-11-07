Al Duhail vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Match: Date, Time, & Live Streaming

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr League Match will take place today on Tuesday, 7 November at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi giants will try their best to to earn three more points by winning today's match, and qualify for the knockout stage. Currently, Al Nassr are leading the Group E points table of AFC Champions League with 9 points. On the Contrary, Al Duhail has just 1 point in the standings table after playing three matches.

Since 2015, Al Duhail and Al Nassr have faced each other in 5 head to head matches, out of which 2 have been won by Al Duhail, 1 has been won by Al Nassr, and 2 matches ended as a draw. The reverse fixture between these two teams was a treat to the eyes, in which Al Nassr won by odd goal. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca scored one goal each while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace.

Let us check out the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr league match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.