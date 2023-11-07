ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Match: Date, Time, & Live Streaming

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr match will be played today on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 at 11:30 pm IST. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
2 min read
Al Duhail vs Al Nassr League Match will take place today on Tuesday, 7 November at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi giants will try their best to to earn three more points by winning today's match, and qualify for the knockout stage. Currently, Al Nassr are leading the Group E points table of AFC Champions League with 9 points. On the Contrary, Al Duhail has just 1 point in the standings table after playing three matches.

Since 2015, Al Duhail and Al Nassr have faced each other in 5 head to head matches, out of which 2 have been won by Al Duhail, 1 has been won by Al Nassr, and 2 matches ended as a draw. The reverse fixture between these two teams was a treat to the eyes, in which Al Nassr won by odd goal. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca scored one goal each while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace.

Let us check out the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr league match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Is the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Match

The Al Duhail vs Al Nassr match will be played today on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.

At What Time Will  Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Match Start?

The Al Duhail vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League match will start today at 11:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Match Played?

The Al Duhail vs Al Nassr match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Match in India

In India, people can enjoy the live streaming of Al Duhail vs Al Nassr match on FanCode app. People in USA can watch the live streaming of this match on Paramount + app.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr Match in India

The Al Duhail vs Al Nassr match will be live telecasted on Sports18 channel in India.

Topics:  Christiano Ronaldo   Al Nassr 

