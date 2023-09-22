ADVERTISEMENT
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football: Timing & Live Streaming in India

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will start today at 11:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
1 min read
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Live Telecast in India: The 48th edition of the Saudi Pro League commenced from 11 August 2023 and will conclude on 27 May 2024. A total of 34 matches with 8 teams are scheduled to be played in ongoing Saudi Pro League 2023-24.

One of the renowned names in the world of football Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Al Nassr. He made his debut in the Saudi Pro League in the previous year. Some other pre-eminent names of the team are Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic. Al Nassr is a strong contender and were declared the runner-up in the last season of the league. On the contrary, Al Ahli is also a strong opponent, and are currently at the 3rd position in the Saudi Pro League 2023 Points Table.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football Match Date

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will be played today on Friday, 22 September 2023.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football Match Timing in India

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football Live Streaming in India

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football Live Telecast on TV in India

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Football Venue

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi football match will be played at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

