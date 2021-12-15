Elite Para-Athletes Are Being Supported Under TOPS: Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the government supports the para-athletes at par with able-bodied sportspersons.

"Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is provided financial assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) towards the conduct of coaching camps, competitive exposures, the conduct of national championships, purchase of equipment, etc," the minister said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.