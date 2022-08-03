CWG 2022: Judoka Tulika Storms Into Final, Gold Medal Match at 12:45am Tonight

India's Tulika Mann booked her berth in the women's 78kg judo final to be assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, a four-time national champion, trailed in the match initially but performed an 'Ippon' to humble New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews within three minutes in the semifinal match.

Tulika will now face Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final later tonight at 12:45am.