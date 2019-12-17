Yashasvi Jaiswal May Start a Bidding War at IPL 2020 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a perfect platform for young cricketers to get a shot at the limelight. From Rishabh Pant to Ishan Kishan, there have been quite a few names who have shown class in front of the most formidable bowling line-ups and justified the astronomical price tags to get them on board.

Come 19 December, the young Yashasvi Jaiswal too might join the bandwagon given he fits the criterion of being an uncapped player.



While those who frequent the maidans of Mumbai were well acquainted with his class, Jaiswal upped the gear earlier in October this year when he slammed a 154-ball 203 in a Vijay Hazare match to become the youngest cricketer to smash a double hundred in the tournament’s history.