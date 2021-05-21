WV Raman Wants Indian Women’s Team to Practice More With Pink Ball

"Getting a practice game now looks a bit impractical because there are a lot of restrictions and you may not have perhaps a good side to form from the local talent available. It's not just about playing a practice game, it's also about getting a reasonably good quality side. So, the best option would be to try and play as much as you can with the pink ball, try and practice with it, try and see what the bowlers need to do, get used to it in whatever number of days they have available," Raman was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

"It's the same for the batters as well, they've got to ensure that they get over whatever apprehensions and anxieties that they may have with the pink ball," said the former India opening batsman before adding that the women cricketers should not get overawed by the fact that they are playing with pink ball.

"It shouldn't matter because they should try and tell themselves that it's a case of just playing a sphere with a piece of willow, that's the best way to get into a game," he said further.