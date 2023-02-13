WPL Auction 2023 UPW: Full Squad of UP Warriorz
WPL Auction 2023 UPW: UP Warriorz signed 16 players, with Deepti Sharma being their costliest purchase.
UP Warriorz signed the least number of players (16) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, but they have packed their squad with a plethora of match-winners. Deepti Sharma was their most expensive pick at Rs 2.60 crore, while their costliest overseas purchase was English all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, at Rs 1.80 crore.
Here is their full squad:
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Full Squad
Deepti Sharma
Sophie Ecclestone
Devika Vaidya
Tahlia McGrath
Shabnim Ismail
Grace Harris
Alyssa Healy
Anjali Sarvani
Shweta Sehrawat
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Kiran Navgire
Lauren Bell
Laxmi Yadav
Parshavi Chopra
S Yashasri
Simran Shaikh
