WPL Auction 2023 UPW: Full Squad of UP Warriorz

WPL Auction 2023 UPW: UP Warriorz signed 16 players, with Deepti Sharma being their costliest purchase.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
1 min read
UP Warriorz signed the least number of players (16) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, but they have packed their squad with a plethora of match-winners. Deepti Sharma was their most expensive pick at Rs 2.60 crore, while their costliest overseas purchase was English all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, at Rs 1.80 crore.

Here is their full squad:

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Full Squad

  1. Deepti Sharma

  2. Sophie Ecclestone

  3. Devika Vaidya

  4. Tahlia McGrath

  5. Shabnim Ismail

  6. Grace Harris

  7. Alyssa Healy

  8. Anjali Sarvani

  9. Shweta Sehrawat

  10. Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  11. Kiran Navgire

  12. Lauren Bell

  13. Laxmi Yadav

  14. Parshavi Chopra

  15. S Yashasri

  16. Simran Shaikh

(Photo: The Quint)

