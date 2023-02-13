WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: RCB Sign Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Goes To MI
Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 Live Updates: RCB signed Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 crore.
The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is being held in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
Each of the five franchises will have a purse of Rs 12 crore.
448 players will go under the hammer.
A minimum of 75, and a maximum of 90 players will be sold.
WPL Auction Live: Ecclestone Goes To UP Warriorz
Time for the first English player to feature in today's auction, and it is the spin-bowling all-rounder, Sophie Ecclestone.
Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are bidding to avail her services, but UP Warriorz have defeated competition. They have their target for Rs 1.80 crore.
With this, we come to the conclusion of Set 1.
WPL Auction Live: RCB Sign Ellyse Perry
Another Aussie all-rounder, Ellyse Perry is the next player out of the bag and she finds interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.
RCB have won the fight, signing Perry for a fairly reasonable price of Rs 1.70 crore.
WPL Auction Live: Gujarat Giants Buy Ashleigh Gardner
Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner has sparked a full-blown bidding war! MI, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are interested as the price crossed Rs 3 crore mark in no time.
But GG come again with Rs 3.20 crore, and it proves to be enough. Ashleigh Gardner will be playing for the Gujarat Giants.
