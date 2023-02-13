WPL Auction 2023: RCB Bag Smriti Mandhana For Rs 3.4 Crore

Despite being only in her mid-twenties, Mandhana has already scored 2651 runs in the T20I format. An average in excess of 25, coupled with a strike rate north of 120, serves as the perfect amalgamation a franchise would ideally look for in a batter.

In February 2019, she scored the fastest fifty for India in Women's T20Is, off only 24 balls, against New Zealand. She also became the youngest T20I captain for India when she led the team against England in the first T20I in Guwahati as Harmanpreet was ruled out due to an injury.

She was also named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2022.

Apart from being one of the most successful T20I cricketers in the world right now, Smriti Mandhana is also a great captaincy candidate for her franchise.