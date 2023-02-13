WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Bag Shafali Verma for Rs 2 Crore

The 19-year-old is one of the most feared batters in women's T20Is at present and has already represented India in 51 T20Is, amassing over 1200 runs at an excellent strike-rate of 134.53. She is a dangerous batter at the top of the order and can take the game away in the blink of an eye.

Verma also led India to the title in the recently concluded Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup. She finished as the third highest run-scorer in the competition, with 172 runs coming off her bat at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 193.25.