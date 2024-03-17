ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WPL 2024: Fans Erupt in Joy as RCB Clinch Maiden Title With 8-Wicket Win Over DC

WPL 2024 Final | Here's how fans reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's maiden WPL triumph.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 17 March defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets, claiming their inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Choosing to bat initially, Meg Lanning's DC managed only 113 runs in 18.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana's RCB successfully chased down the target with three balls remaining.

Here's how fans on 'X' reacted to RCB 's triumph:

WPL 2024 Final | Here's how fans reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's maiden WPL triumph.
