WPL 2023: Tata Group Bag Title Rights for Women’s Premier League

Tata Group has bagged the title rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday, 21 February.

Jay Shah took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: "I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20."