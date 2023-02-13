ADVERTISEMENT

WPL Auction 2023 GG: Full Squad of Gujarat Giants

WPL Auction 2023 GG: Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was Gujarat Giants' most expensive purchase at Rs 3.20 crore.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
1 min read
WPL Auction 2023 GG: Full Squad of Gujarat Giants
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Gujarat Giants went all guns blazing to acquire overseas stars in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, with all of their three most expensive picks being foreigners. That being said, they also acquired the services of renowned Indian talents in the likes of Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol, spending Rs 11.95 crore on 18 players.

Here is their full squad:

Also Read

WPL Auction 2023: Ashleigh Gardner Sold to Gujarat Giants for 3.20 Crore

WPL Auction 2023: Ashleigh Gardner Sold to Gujarat Giants for 3.20 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Full Squad

  1. Ashleigh Gardner

  2. Beth Mooney

  3. Georgia Wareham

  4. Sneh Rana

  5. Annabel Sutherland

  6. Deandra Dottin

  7. Sophia Dunkley

  8. Sushma Verma

  9. Tanuja Kanwer

  10. Harleen Deol

  11. Ashwani Kumari

  12. Dayalan Hemalatha

  13. Mansi Joshi

  14. Monica Patel

  15. Sabbineni Meghana

  16. Hurley Gala

  17. Shabnam Shakil

  18. Parunika Sisodia

WPL Auction 2023 GG: Full Squad of Gujarat Giants

(Photo: The Quint)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×