Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity Enter Final Despite 16-Run Loss to Trailblazers

Velocity qualified for the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing by 16 runs against defending champions Trailblazers in their second match of the tournament due to a better run rate on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 191 runs for victory, but Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine in 20 overs. Velocity will now face Supernovas in the final on Saturday.

Trailblazers (-0.825), Supernovas (+0.912) and Velocity (-0.022) ended with two points each but the top two teams made it to the final as they had better net run-rate than the defending champions.