Women's Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, TV Channels and More

The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will commence from today on Monday, 12 June 2023. The final match of the tournament will take place on 21 June 2023. The matches will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

There will be a total of 8 participating teams in the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2023. Team India 'A' (Emerging) is a part of Group A along with Hong Kong 'A', Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’. The Group B includes Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Let us check out the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 start date, end date, schedule, live streaming, and telecast details below.