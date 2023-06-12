Women's Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, TV Channels and More

The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will commence from today on Monday, 12 June 2023. The final match of the tournament will take place on 21 June 2023. The matches will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
There will be a total of 8 participating teams in the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2023. Team India 'A' (Emerging) is a part of Group A along with Hong Kong 'A', Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’. The Group B includes Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.
Let us check out the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 start date, end date, schedule, live streaming, and telecast details below.
When Will ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 Start?
The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 starts today on Monday, 12 June 2023.
When Will ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 End?
The final match of ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 21 June 2023.
Where Will the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 Take Place?
The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted by Hong Kong and will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023: India Fixtures and Schedule
India 'A' vs Hong Kong: Tuesday, 13 June 2023.
India 'A' vs Thailand 'A': Thursday, 15 June 2023.
India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A': Saturday, 17 June 2023.
ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023: Live Telecast and TV Channels
The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details
The ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.
