ACC Members Will Meet Jay Shah in IPL 2023 Final, Asia Cup Venue To Be Finalised

The venue for the 2023 Asia Cup is likely to be finalised soon, with representatives from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka’s cricket boards coming to India for the IPL 2023 final, which will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday, 28 May.

The representatives of the three nations will be having a meeting with the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) President, Jay Shah, wherein the venue for Asia Cup is likely to be decided. With this development, the tournament is now certain to proceed as per schedule, contrary to reports of it being cancelled owing to a dispute over hosting rights.