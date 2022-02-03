Ostwal, Dhull, Raghuvanshi Among India's Top Performers at U19 Cricket World Cup

India’s U-19 cricketers have had it tough at the ongoing World Cup in the Caribbean with COVID-19 hitting more than a few players early in the tournament. However, the Yash Dhull led side, coached by VVS Laxman, have not let that affect them and have gone from strength to strength since the very first game.

After seeing of a strong South African side, India made short work of Ireland, Uganda and Bangladesh before demolishing Australia in the semi-final. India have not lost against Australia at the U-19 World Cup since 1998 and will be playing their eighth final in the tournament.