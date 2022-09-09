‘What Surprised Me Was My 60s Became Failures’: Kohli After His Maiden T20 Ton

"Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough," said Kohli after the win.

The former India skipper recently took a month off from the game and that helped him immensely. He knew that were was nothing wrong in his game technically.

"I have had many suggestions, lot of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong, I picked out all the videos from the best time I had; same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head I wasn't able to explain it to anyone.”