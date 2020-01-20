We Will Look to Put NZ Under Pressure From Ball One: Virat Kohli

"We spoke of that at the huddle, that this is the last game we're playing in the series and if we win, you go on a tour on a happy note. If you lose, it can go under the radar, you can brush it aside as 'oh it's just one loss',” he said.

"But when you win and win under pressure, the last two games were tough wins, it boosts your confidence which we're carrying forward," he said.

On the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour, Kohli picked out the areas of improvement.

"Again, we want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play," he said.

Kohli did not win a toss in the Australia series but his team took that out of the equation by adapting to situations.