Watch: Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-Century Against Australia to Her Baby Fatima
Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 78 against Australia.
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 78 off 122 balls against Australia, at Mount Maunganui in the 6th match of the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, and dedicated the knock to her daughter, Fatima.
Maroof, who’s half century was essential in driving Pakistan to 190/6, celebrated her milestone with a baby rocking gesture directed towards the dressing room, where her daughter was. Maroof becomes the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in ODI World Cup on Tuesday. Her knock wasn’t enough as Australia eventually won with ease. This was Maroof’s second after returning from maternity leave.
Pakistan began the competition with a heavy defeat against India but their arch-rivals were left weak-kneed as they gathered around Baby Fatima post-match.
Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Richa Ghosh were seen making playful gestures at Fatima who was cradled in Maroof’s arm.
The 30-year-old has travelled to New Zealand for the World Cup with her mother and daughter as Pakistan Cricket Board’s maternity rule allows the mother “to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child”, with costs shared equally.
After the match against India, Smriti Mandhana took to social media and said, “Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe,” Mandhana wrote in an Instagram post. “Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special.”
The ICC meanwhile had tweeted along with a photo: “Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan.”
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.