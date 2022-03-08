Watch: Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-Century Against Australia to Her Baby Fatima

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 78 off 122 balls against Australia, at Mount Maunganui in the 6th match of the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, and dedicated the knock to her daughter, Fatima.

Maroof, who’s half century was essential in driving Pakistan to 190/6, celebrated her milestone with a baby rocking gesture directed towards the dressing room, where her daughter was. Maroof becomes the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in ODI World Cup on Tuesday. Her knock wasn’t enough as Australia eventually won with ease. This was Maroof’s second after returning from maternity leave.