Pacer Varun Aaron Remains Hopeful of Making a Comeback in the Indian Team

I Was Surprised To Know How Down to Earth Dhoni Was: Varun Aaron

Talking about the learning for his former statemate and legendary MS Dhoni, Varun said that the charismatic cricketer is very cool under any circumstance.



"Obviously, I made my India debut under MS. Later, I played for the state with him for the first time, because when he had played for India, I was playing under-14, so I never met him until I represented India," said Aaron.



"When I finally met him, I was pleasantly surprised to know how down to earth he was, how approachable he was. His cricketing brain, like some of the ideas he gets on the field is brilliant and we all have seen that obviously. What I would love to take away from him is -- how cool and collected he is under any situation. And if he does well, or he doesn't have the greatest game, he is still the same. So that's something which everybody can take away from him," he added.