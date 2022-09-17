ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI Introduces ‘Impact Player’ Rule in T20 Cricket, To Be Used First in SMAT

According to a BCCI circular, each team will be allowed to make one 'Impact Player' substitution in a game.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
2 min read
BCCI Introduces ‘Impact Player’ Rule in T20 Cricket, To Be Used First in SMAT
i

In an attempt to ‘introduce new dimensions’ in T20 cricket to make it more ‘attractive and interesting,’ the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the inception of a new concept in Indian cricket, called the ‘Impact Player’ substitution.

Like football, basketball and rugby, teams will be allowed to bring in an ‘Impact Player’ from the reserves at the expense of a playing XI member, adding more thrill to a match. This concept will be first implemented in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022, which starts on 11 October, before its official integration into the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read

Heat Over Cooling-Off Clause Subsides as BCCI Savours 'Win' in Supreme Court

Heat Over Cooling-Off Clause Subsides as BCCI Savours 'Win' in Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT
“The concept of an Impact Player is to allow one substitute per game to take a more active part in a match. This would add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game,” BCCI wrote in their circular.

According to a BCCI circular, each team will need to name four substitutes, alongside the usual playing XI. From the substitutes, any one player can be used as an ‘Impact Player’ substitution, providing the teams with additional strategic flexibility.

Also Read

SC Allows BCCI To Amend Constitution; Ganguly, Jay Shah To Have Longer Tenures

SC Allows BCCI To Amend Constitution; Ganguly, Jay Shah To Have Longer Tenures

Rules Regarding the ‘Impact Player’ Substitution

There are, however, rules pertaining to the substitution to which teams must adhere. The circular states that the substitute player can be introduced in the match at any given time before the completion of the 14th over of either inning, following which the window for substitution will be closed. Besides that, the playing XI member who will make way for the substitute will not be allowed to take any further part in the game, even as a fielder.

A batting team will be allowed to use this option either after the fall of a wicket, or during the innings break. The new player will then be allowed to bat and also bowl the full allocation of four overs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: 5 Big Indian Players to Miss Out

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: 5 Big Indian Players to Miss Out

Alternatively, if a bowling team is using the substitution, the new player will be allowed to bowl all four overs, irrespective of the number of overs bowled by the player he replaced. However, if a bowler breaches a law and is subsequently suspended, he will not be eligible to be replaced.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  BCCI   IPL   Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×