In-form Usman Khawaja Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Usman Khawaja has amassed 751 runs in 2022 thus far.
Usman Khawaja's stunning start to 2022 continues to surprise and it looks like the experienced Australia batter has no plans on easing up any time soon.
Khawaja registered his fourth century of the year when he scored an unbeaten 104 for Australia during the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday and the in-form 35-year-old has now amassed 751 runs in 2022 thus far.
That's more than 350 runs than any other Test player has managed this year and his current Test batting average has shot up over the last few months to 47.24.
That alone has fully justified Khawaja's return to the national setup and the Pakistan-born Australian is now determined to make the most of his opportunity.
"I know the game can change very quickly so I am just enjoying it - a lot of people say that but I am at a point in my life and my career where it's more about enjoyment than anything else," he said recently.
"Nothing lasts forever, I understand that."
The fact that Khawaja has performed so well in the country of his birth still resonates well with the likeable Queenslander, who continually praises his family for their role in his recent reinvigoration.
"They have been so supportive, I couldn't have asked for any more," Khawaja added.
"I love it because they want Pakistan to win, you can tell they're die-hard Pakistani supporters, but they're very supportive of me."
Capping a Dream Comeback
Usman Khawaja made his comeback to international cricket after two and a half years when he was called into the squad as a replacement for Travis Head who had tested positive for Covid, during The Ashes in January.
In the Sydney Test, Khawaja scored 137 in Australia's first innings and then went on to make an unbeaten 101 in the second innings to win the 'Player of the Match' award in the drawn game.
Before the Sydney game, Khawaja had played international cricket when he was part of the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad in England.
