U-19 World Cup: BCCI Rushes Back-Up Players for COVID-Hit Indian Team

The players will be joining the squad in Trinidad, where the team is scheduled to take on Uganda in the third and final Group B game on Saturday.



However, there has been no formal request from the Indian team management to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for replacements for the squad but the reinforcements are being flown as backup options.



"The team management will take the final call if any of them will have to be included in the official squad," a BCCI official close to the development, confirmed to Cricbuzz on Friday.



Earlier, six India players -- vice-captain SK Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Vasu Vats besides skipper Dhull -- were forced into isolation for returning positive either in RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen tests ahead of their game against Ireland. All these six players continue to be in isolation, which means they will miss the game against Uganda.



India, hot favourites for the title, won two back-to-back matches and are in a comfortable position, having already booked a berth in the Super League quarter-finals.