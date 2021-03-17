This is No Way to Prep for WC: Gambhir After Suryakumar Exclusion

Suryakumar was one of the most prolific scorers of IPL 2020 with an aggregate of 480 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 145.01. His exploits included four fifties.

“So at least look at someone whom you have got into the setup. Probably give him that opportunity in three or four games and see where he stands. If he delivers, you have got a backup for someone already batting at number four. If you get someone play him in that series and see what he is giving in the future. We keep talking about preparations but this is just no preparation for the World Cup. It’s just about looking at the same players who you have seen for so many years,” Gambhir added.

With Kohli backing KL Rahul and making it clear that he has full support of the team even as he struggles at the top of the order, the only way Yadav can be accommodated in the XI is in place of Shreyas Iyer. But the latter was very impressive in the series opener when he scored a matured 67 even as others failed around him. Thus, for the moment it seems like that Yadav may warm the bench for a while longer.

