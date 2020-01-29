The Way Kane Played, New Zealand Probably Deserved to Win: Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that New Zealand probably deserved to win the riveting third T20I played between the two sides on Wednesday in Hamilton. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed on 95 in the last over when the hosts were seemingly cruising towards victory. However, Mohammed Shami forced the game into a Super Over, which India won in dramatic fashion.

"I thought we were gone at one stage," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.