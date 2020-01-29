The Way Kane Played, New Zealand Probably Deserved to Win: Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that New Zealand probably deserved to win the riveting third T20I played between the two sides on Wednesday in Hamilton. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed on 95 in the last over when the hosts were seemingly cruising towards victory. However, Mohammed Shami forced the game into a Super Over, which India won in dramatic fashion.
"I thought we were gone at one stage," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.
India had made 179/5 batting first and the Kiwis needed nine runs to win in the last over of their innings with Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle. Taylor started the over with a six but Shami incredibly managed to dismiss both the batsmen in the remaining balls.
In the Super Over, Williamson and Martin Guptill managed to put up 17 runs on the board. Tim Southee managed to keep KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in check for much of the over but the latter hit two sixes off the last two balls to help India win the match and the series.
India now lead the five-match series 3-0 and the next will be played in Wellington on Friday.
