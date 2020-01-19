Indian Team Wear Black Armbands in Honour of ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni

The Indian team on Sunday wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni, a statement said.

Nadkarni passed away on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86. Best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.