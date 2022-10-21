Moody Picks Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep in India's Pace Attack Against Pakistan

Shami, who missed out on bilateral T20Is against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19 infection, took three wickets in the final over, including bowling consecutive pinpoint yorkers on the last two balls, for India to win their first warm-up match by six runs in Brisbane.

"I'd be going with Shami. I'd just go with his experience. Obviously, Bhuvi and Arshdeep are the first two. I just think that in big tournaments, you back big players. And he's a big player with a lot of experience."

"He may be short with some volume in his bowling, but that one over he bowled against Australia would have gone a long way with regards to not so much the physical side of things, but definitely the mental side of things," said Moody on 'Game Plan' show on Star Sports.