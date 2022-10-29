From Lahore, With Love: Shariz Ahmad, Pak-Origin Netherlands Bowler at T20 WC

Shariz’s grandparents have departed for the heavenly abode. Adhering to the laws of time and nature, the music CD shop is also a thing of the past now. However, some of his family members remain in Lahore, and they will be faced with a dilemma sui generis this Sunday.

Should they support the nation that they live in, or the team their family’s pride plays for?

On being asked about this, the bowler sported a smile, before saying “It’s funny you ask this, because I was having this conversation with a cousin just two days ago. I asked if they will be supporting Pakistan or the Netherlands. He said they will be supporting Pakistan, obviously, but will also pray for me to have a good game.”

And what about his father?

“Whenever Pakistan plays against the Netherlands, I ask my father which team he is supporting. His response is always the same – Netherlands, if you are playing. Else, Pakistan," he says.