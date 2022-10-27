IND vs NED Match Highlights, T20 World Cup: India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs

India secure two points, and subsequently, climb to the top of the Group 2 points table.

Netherlands end their innings at 123/9 - never looking comfortable chasing the big target of 180 runs. Spinner Tim Pringle is the only Dutch batter who managed to reach the 20-run mark, as the Indian bowlers had a rewarding day at the office.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin all picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami was also among wickets, helping India secure a comfortable win.