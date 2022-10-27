IND vs NED Match Highlights, T20 World Cup: India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Updates: India climbed to the top of the Group 2 points table.
India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs in their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match.
Netherlands scored 123/9 while chasing a target of 180 runs.
India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after batting first.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries.
India vs Netherlands Live: South Africa up Next
With two wins in as many matches, the confident Indian team will now prepare for the South African challenge. The match against Temba Bavuma's men will take place on Sunday, 30 October, at the Perth Stadium.
INDIA vs NED Live: India Victorious
India secure two points, and subsequently, climb to the top of the Group 2 points table.
Netherlands end their innings at 123/9 - never looking comfortable chasing the big target of 180 runs. Spinner Tim Pringle is the only Dutch batter who managed to reach the 20-run mark, as the Indian bowlers had a rewarding day at the office.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin all picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami was also among wickets, helping India secure a comfortable win.
IND vs NED Live: Shami's Spell Concludes
Mohammed Shami called curtains to his spell by conceding 8 runs in his last over. At the end of 19 overs, Netherlands are 109/9.
