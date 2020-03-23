SL Cricket Grants LKR 25 Million to Govt to Fight Coronavirus

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday decided to grant a sum of 25 million Lankan rupees to the government to help its efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis.

As per a statement on Sri Lanka cricket's official website, Sri Lanka Cricket has also taken several other steps to provide its full assistance to the government in order to combat the crisis.

"SLC has already postponed all domestic cricket tournaments, until further notice, while have asked our players, (first class and national) and also employees to remain indoors, during this troubled time, obeying government directives.