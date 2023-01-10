South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius Announces Retirement From International Cricket

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday, 9 January.

Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats - 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests. He was a part of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup squads.

"A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn't know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands. I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career," Pretorius said in a statement.