1983 World Cup Final: How India Played, Turned It Around at Lord’s

How did India turn it around at Lord's cricket ground? And what was going on in the players' minds? All-round player and dynamic squad member Kirti Azad reminisces about the iconic match, in this special podcast.

In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed also catches up with former Team India manager PR Maan Singh (1983); former general manager, BCCI, Amrit Mathur; and cricket journalists Hemant Buch and Chandresh Narayanan. Tune in!