1983 World Cup Final: How India Played, Turned It Around at Lord’s
1983 World Cup Final: Squad member and all-round player Kirti Azad recalls how India turned it around at Lord’s.
Facing two-time world champions West Indies in the World Cup final, even the thought of breaking them down was seen as far-fetched, before the great match of 1983.
How Balwinder Sandhu clean bowled Gordon Greenidge and Kapil Dev’s iconic catch to send Vivian Richards packing – the match was nothing less than a miracle, one that India wasn’t expecting.
How did India turn it around at Lord's cricket ground? And what was going on in the players' minds? All-round player and dynamic squad member Kirti Azad reminisces about the iconic match, in this special podcast.
In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed also catches up with former Team India manager PR Maan Singh (1983); former general manager, BCCI, Amrit Mathur; and cricket journalists Hemant Buch and Chandresh Narayanan. Tune in!
