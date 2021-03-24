Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of Eng ODIs, Will Miss Part of IPL: Report
India’s Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the rest of the England ODI series due to a shoulder injury.
ESPNCricinfo reported that Iyer is also set to miss the first half of the IPL due to a dislocated shoulder. He is the captain of the Delhi Capitals side that were runners up last year. IPL 2021 begins on 9 April and DC play their first game on 10 April.
However, The New Indian Express reported Iyer is likely to miss the entire edition of the IPL with a labrum tear.
Iyer will reportedly have surgery in a day or two which is set to sideline him for at least three to four months, something that will worry India with regards to his availability for the T20 World Cup in October-November.
Iyer hurt his shoulder during the second innings of the first ODI when he was fielding in the covers and dived to stop a boundary and was ruled out of the rest of the match. He was taken for scans immediately.
“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game,” the BCCI had said at the time.
Iyer’s place is likely to be taken up by either Suryakumar Yadav or Shubman Gill in the remaining ODIs. However, the Delhi Capitals will be very worried because he is their captain.
Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during the white-ball leg of the Australia tour earlier in the season and returned to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he played 4 games for Mumbai before joining the Indian team for the T20Is and ODIs against England.
Iyer had only recently signed up with Lancashire for a month-long stint in during the group-stage of the Royal London Cup and was scheduled to reach Old Trafford by 15 July.
India currently lead the series 1-0 with two more games to go in Pune before the players join their respective franchises for the IPL.
