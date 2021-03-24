Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of Eng ODIs, Will Miss Part of IPL: Report

India’s Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the rest of the England ODI series due to a shoulder injury.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Iyer is also set to miss the first half of the IPL due to a dislocated shoulder. He is the captain of the Delhi Capitals side that were runners up last year. IPL 2021 begins on 9 April and DC play their first game on 10 April.

However, The New Indian Express reported Iyer is likely to miss the entire edition of the IPL with a labrum tear.

Iyer will reportedly have surgery in a day or two which is set to sideline him for at least three to four months, something that will worry India with regards to his availability for the T20 World Cup in October-November.