Shreyas Iyer Believes There’s No Chance of Stealing the No. 3 Spot From Virat

“It was a rollercoaster right, feeling fantastic. My teammates, friends, and family were there for my support. I was seeing the matches on TV, I wanted to be out there and participate in the matches,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The pain and niggles kept on coming, but I knew what I was aiming for. Glad that I was able to execute my plans perfectly today. Basically, when I went in to bat, I didn't want to complicate things. I wanted to get my eyes set, that's how I give confidence to myself,” he stated.

The India pair of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's twin centuries made the base for India's massive total against Australia, as the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin rattled the Australian batting lineup.