India Ranked No. 1 in All Formats After First ODI Win Against Australia

Team India became the No.1 ranked ODI side after their win against Australia and as a result, accomplished a rare feat in rankings history.

India are hitting their strides heading into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at home as they climbed to the summit of the Men's ODI Team Rankings after their triumph over Australia.

India (116 rating points) displaced their arch-rivals Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings after the win in the first ODI. Australia remain third but the gap between the top two has now widened after they dropped two points to 111.